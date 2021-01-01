Laptop Lap Bed Table Tray Foldable Bamboo Height and Angle Adjustable Notebook Desk Ventilated with Drawer

? Material - Alpine bamboo, the unique making process and design with superb skills gives you smooth surface laptop desk. Adjustable - Adjustable tilt (5 slots available)and 3-speed adjustment extendable legs for providing you the most comfortable status. Fold - This table is light enough to be folded and easy to carry around, home, school, and out are good choices. Multifunction - Includes a drawer in the side for storing, There are also cup grooves and non-slip bezels on the surface. External size - This table is 64*35*23cm, the specific dimensions are shown in picture 2. The specific dimensions are mainly in kind, and the illustrations are for reference only.