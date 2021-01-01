From diamond distributors
Laptop Ipad Shoulder Carrying Bag Case For 96 10 TabletReader Blue
Advertisement
Best Quality Guranteed. 10.5-Inch laptop bag made of top neoprene material, soft, waterproof and durable. Printed mermaid scale make you unique. The women ipad bag has double top zipper gliding smoothly and allows convenient access to your device. The tote laptop bag has a zipper pocket in front for small accessories, such as pen, mobile phone, chargers. Used as a laptop shoulder bag with a detachable and adjustable strap. Or used as a carrying bag with padded handles. 10.5 inch neoprene laptop bag dimension: 11 x 9 x 0.7 INCH (LxWxH). Compatible with 9.6 9.7' 10' 10.1' 10.5 inch tablet of Apple, Microsoft, Lenovo, Acer, ASUS, HP, Dell