From microsoft surface
Microsoft Surface Laptop Go 12.4' Touchscreen Notebook - 1536 x 1024 - Intel Core i5 (10th Gen) i5-1035G1 Quad-core (4 Core) 1 GHz - 4 GB RAM - 64.
Manufacturer: Microsoft Corporation Manufacturer Part Number: 1ZO-00001 Manufacturer Website Address: http://www. microsoft.com Brand Name: Microsoft Product Line: Surface Laptop Go Product Name: Surface Laptop Go Notebook Product Type: Notebook Processor Manufacturer: Intel Processor Type: Core i5 Processor Generation: 10th Gen Processor Model: i5-1035G1 Processor Speed: 1 GHz Maximum Turbo Speed: 3.60 GHz Processor Core: Quad-core (4 Core) Chipset Manufacturer: Intel Standard Memory: 4 GB Memory Technology: LPDDR4X Drive Type: Flash Flash Memory Capacity: 64 GB Screen Size: 12.4' Display Screen Technology: PixelSense Screen Resolution: 1536 x 1024 Touchscreen: Yes Graphics Controller Manufacturer: Intel Graphics Controller Model: UHD Graphics Graphics Memory Technology: LPDDR4X Graphics Memory Accessibility: Shared VR Ready: No Wireless LAN: Yes Wireless LAN Standard: IEEE 802.11ax Bluetooth: Yes Front Camera/Webcam: Yes Front Camera/Webcam Resolution.