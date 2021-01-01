Laptop Gaming Mouse Light Up Wired Mice with Cool Led Rainbow Adjustable DPI Up to 3200 RGB Comfortable Ergonomic Gamer PC Mouse with 6 Buttons for.

Best Quality Guranteed. 4 DPI OPTIONS FOR GAMES & WORKThis wired mouse for laptop, with 4 adjustable DPI speed Switch:1200-1600-2400-3200. You can control the speed more freely and easily. No need any driver, plug and play directly. RGB 7-COLOR BREATHING LIGHTA wired mouse unique design combining with 7 colors glaring LED light, multiple colors are glowing at once, provide you fancy gaming environment and highlight your game atmosphere. Stunning Craft DetailsUnique laser carving technology & 4-layers surface coated on the gaming mice, can give you an excellent hand touch feeling and it is not easy to fade, can keep for a long time. Whats more, metal flanking and chassis can make the mice more anti-drop, shockproof and crash-bearable. ERGONOMIC DESIGNPerfectly fits under your palm, skin-friendly material we take provides you a perfect hand feel, gives gamers the most comfortable gaming experienece and makes you feel free from fatigue. WIDE COMPATIBI