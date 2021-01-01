Laptop Desk Stand Portable Laptop Bed Tray Table with Top Handle Height Angle Adjustable Sit and Stand Desk Foldable Bed Desk for Reading on Couch.

Best Quality Guranteed. Multiple Uses: Easy portable laptop table to use on bed, couch/sofa, desktop and floor. Works as a standing laptop desk for office, bed/TV serving tray, couch/floor table or picnic desk outdoor Smart Design: Top opening handle design for easy carry to anywhere you need. Foldable legs for easy space-saving storage. Laptop anti-slip stopper + soft wrist included Easy Adjustment: Easy Adjustable 5 Height Positons from 9.4 to 12.6 by two auto-lock buttons and Tilt Angle adjustment from 0 to 36 Premium Quality: Lightweight aluminum alloy body with wide tray surface, support up to 17 laptop with 77 lbs loading weight Portable Anywhere: Its convenience for you to take it anywhere as your own ergonomic table, no matter in office or at home. Perfect gift choice for you or your friends.