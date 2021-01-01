From solgaard
Laptop Desk Stand Portable Laptop Bed Tray Table with Top Handle Height Angle Adjustable Sit and Stand Desk Foldable Bed Desk for Reading on Couch.
Advertisement
Best Quality Guranteed. Multiple Uses: Easy portable laptop table to use on bed, couch/sofa, desktop and floor. Works as a standing laptop desk for office, bed/TV serving tray, couch/floor table or picnic desk outdoor Smart Design: Top opening handle design for easy carry to anywhere you need. Foldable legs for easy space-saving storage. Laptop anti-slip stopper + soft wrist included Easy Adjustment: Easy Adjustable 5 Height Positons from 9.4 to 12.6 by two auto-lock buttons and Tilt Angle adjustment from 0 to 36 Premium Quality: Lightweight aluminum alloy body with wide tray surface, support up to 17 laptop with 77 lbs loading weight Portable Anywhere: Its convenience for you to take it anywhere as your own ergonomic table, no matter in office or at home. Perfect gift choice for you or your friends.