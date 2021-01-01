Laptop Desk Portable Laptop Bed Tray Table Notebook Stand Reading Holder with Foldable Legs Cup Slot for Eating Breakfast Reading Book Watching.

Best Quality Guranteed. MATERIAL ENVIRONMENTAL PROTECTION - Laptop Bed Table is made of MDF solid wood particle board, safe and environmentally friendly. The surface is smooth, non-toxic, not easy to stretch, moisture-proof, scratch-resistant, high-temperature resistant; while the legs are made of aluminum alloy tube with powder coated finished, more strong and sturdy, curved ergonomic tabletop designed for sitting. This table will last for a lifetime and will remain corrosion-free. MULTIPURPOSE LAPTOP LAP DESK - Portable Lap Desk acts as a multifunctional table in daily life, can be used as a laptop workstation, laptop table for bed, a children's bed table, a mini writing table, a standing table for office work, laptop couch table, or a book/tablet table, picnic table. EXTRA LARGE SIZE - The folding size of laptop desk is 60(L)x40(W)x26cm(H). Such a large size fits 11-17' laptop computers, also with space for a mouse.