Laptop Cooling Pad RGB Laptop Cooling Stand for 1217 Inch Gaming Laptop with 3 Powerful Quiet Red LED Fans 3 Angles Adjustable Touch Control.

Best Quality Guranteed. Great Cooling & 3 Silent FansOur laptop stand in great cooling effect with 3 x 110mm silent powerful fans, which single fan spinning at over 1100 10 % RPM, providing excellent airflow and improving heat dissipation. Adjust the wind speed according to your needs freely, the maximum wind speed noise level less than 28DB to bring you a noise-free atmosphere as the sound of falling leaves, helping you concentrate on working or gaming. 15 RGB Modes & Smart Touch SwtichThe laptop cooling pad owns cool game lighting control RGB, there are 15 usage modeson the front and side, including red, blue, white, yellow, green, purple, solid mixed color light etc. Choosing the lighting color that you liked freely and using the smart swtich to change the light color. when light on, the gaming laptop light is very cool and bring you to a gaming or a colorfulworld, which can be turned off/on as your need. Ergonomic De