Laptop Cooling Pad, Foldable Height Adjustable Laptop Cooler, with Quiet Cooling Fans and Led Lights, for 12-17 Inch Laptop

?2IN1 FUNCTION: Laptop Cooling Pad, laptop lifting bracket + radiator, suitable for 12-17 inch laptop. LED KEYBOARD LIGHT: The LED keyboard light is directly powered through the USB port, which is convenient for using the computer at night and does not affect others' rest. GOOD COOLING EFFECT: 20cm silent fan forced cooling, so that the heat generated by using the notebook for a long time can quickly cool down? FOLDING DESIGN: Laptop Cooling Pad, stylish and beautiful appearance, easy to fold and easy to carry. ERGONOMIC COMFORT COOLER STAND: Laptop Cooling Pad, adjustable height settings to put the stand up or flat and hold your laptop in a suitable position.