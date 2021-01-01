Laptop Cooler Cooling Pad 5 Quiet Red LED Fans Up to 17 Inch Gaming Cooler Pad Laptop Notebook Cooler 6 Angle Adjustable Laptop Fan Stand 2 USB Ports

Best Quality Guranteed. Super quiet fans cool every corner of your laptop, create a noise-free & interference-free environment for you. 5 Built-in fans ( big fan: 5.9', small fans: 2.76') with Red LEDs, two On/Off switches to control 5 fans and LEDs simultaneously. ( Simply press the switch to select 1 fan working, 4 fans working, or all 5 working together.) Dual USB hub allows to connecting more USB devices, increase the utility of your laptop while in use. Ergonomic stand with 6 adjustable height settings to play games or watch movies at the most comfortable angle. Two stoppers in the front of cooling pad which prevent laptop from falling off, keeps 12"-17" laptop cool, such as Apple Macbook Pro Air, Hp, Alienware, Dell, Lenovo, ASUS, etc.