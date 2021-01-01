From desa international
Laptop Chill Mat with USB port Dual Fans Prevents Overheating Rubber Grips Cooling Pad for up to 16Inch Laptop Black PA248U5
Advertisement
Best Quality Guranteed. Fans are powered using a standard USB connection that can be connected to your laptop or computer using a mini-USB cable. Two fans maximize laptop performance and help prevent overheating. Also protects lap and workspace surfaces from laptop heat. Powered through the USB port; no AC adapter required. Rubber grips hold laptop in place for a stable work surface. Limited warranty does not cover products purchased from 3rd party sellers