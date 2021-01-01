Laptop Charger AC Power Adapter for Lenovo Ideapad Yoga C630-13Q50 Type 81JL 00HM663 00HM664 00HM665 00HM666 D330-10IGM 81MD001SUS 81MD001VUS.

Brand New, Input: AC 100-240V, 50-60Hz, 100% compatible with the OEM Compatible for: Lenovo Ideapad Yoga C630-13Q50 Type 81JL 00HM663 00HM664 00HM665 00HM666 D330-10IGM 81MD001SUS 81MD001VUS 00HM664 00HM663 4X20M26252 Intelligent Security Technology. Multi Protect- Short Circuit Protection - High Quality Raw Materials; Over Temperature Protection - Over Voltage Protection; Low Ripple and Noise-Over Current Protection Warranty & Service: 30 Days Money Back Guarantee/12 Months Warranty. CE/FCC/RoHS certified for security, 100% compatibility with the OEM. Best customer service. We value our customers so that if you have a problem we are always here to offer help. Any problems please contact us.