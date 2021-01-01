Laptop Case for MacBook Pro 15 inch 20192016Release A1990 A1707 Rubberized Plastic Hard Shell Cover Slim Matte Rubberized Protective Case for.

Best Quality Guranteed. COMPATIBLE WITH - Hard shell cover case for MacBook Pro 15 Inch ONLY for Model A1990 / A1707 (2016/2017/2018/2019 Release) models. Please kindly check the model number 'A1xxx' on the back of the MacBook before your purchase, make sure it matches the model number in the title 'A1990' or 'A1707' .Not compatible with any others MacBook models. COMES WITH 2 HARD PIECES - Top cases + bottom cover with rubber oil coating, No logo cut out design, ultra slim hard shell MacBook cover A high-quality the smooth rubber texture is highly resistant with scratches, fingerprints, dusts and slipping. 4 RUBBERIZED ANTI-SLIP FEET Keep your 2019 Mac Pro 15 with laptop stable and secure. Snap on design, easy on and off;Fully vented for heat disbursement;Fully access to all ports and features, plug your charger, cable or headset without removing the case. HIGH QUALITY ASSURANCE - 90-day money back guarantee and