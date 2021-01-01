Laptop Bed Tray Table with Handle Portable Laptop Desk Notebook Stand Reading Holder with Foldable Legs Cup Slot Tablet Groove for.

Best Quality Guranteed. WELL BUILT AND STABLE - Laptop Bed Table is made of MDF solid wood particle board, polished wood surface and well engineered ABS wrist rest board; while the legs are made of aluminum alloy tube with powder coated finished, more strong and sturdy, curved ergonomic tabletop designed for sitting. This table will last for a lifetime and will remain corrosion-free. EASY TO CARRY - laptop desk designed with well engineered handle(3.74L) for transport it to everywhere easily; And clever folding design allows the legs to fold flat so you can easily put it behind the door or the corner of home when not in use. No need to install, open it and use it after you got this product. MULTIPURPOSE LAPTOP LAP DESK - Portable Lap Desk acts as a multifunctional table in daily life, can be used as a laptop workstation, laptop table for bed, a children's bed table, a mini writing table, a standing table for office work