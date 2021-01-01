Laptop Bed Table, Breakfast Tray with Foldable Legs, Portable Lap Standing Desk, Notebook Stand Reading Holder for Couch Sofa Floor Kids - Standard.

STEADY AND ANTISLIPThe foldable sofa breakfast Tray is made of MDF while the legs are made of steel with powder coated finished, more strong and sturdy, curved ergonomic tabletop designed for sitting. This table will last for a lifetime and will remain corrosion-free. The steel feet are covered with black sponge for good anti-slip effect. MULTIPURPOSE LAPTOP LAP DESKThis laptop bed tray table is extremely practical, can be used as a laptop workstation, laptop table for bed, a children's bed table, a mini writing table, a standing table for office work, laptop couch table, or a book/tablet table, picnic table. ELEGANT FOLD OUT DESIGN & PERFECT SIZE59.7(L)x39.6(W)x1.5-26cm(H). Easy to fold out, you could put it behind the door or the corner of home when not in use and saving space. No assembly required No need to install. It is ready to go right out of the box! Just open it to use after you got this product. Feel free to reach to our customer service if you have any