Laptop Battery Compatible with HP Probook 4530s 4330s 4430s Series - fits P/N 633805-001 / HSTNN-IB2R / 633733-321

Battery type: Li-ion Battery; Cells: 6-Cell; Voltage: 11.1V Grade A Li-ion cells mitigate the risk of battery leakage and maximize output stability. Built-in circuit protection enhances safety of usage and extends battery life. 100% New from Manufacturer, replacement battery, works as genuine parts Compatible Models: HP Probook 4330S 4331S 4430S 4431S 4530S 4535S 4435S 4436S 4440S 4441S 4446S 4540S 4545S 12 months hassle-free warranty service. We provide best prices possible on the highest quality products and the most popular brands. Please check if this battery is compatible with your computer before purchasing. Part numbers of compatible batteries and Computers are listed as following.