This Premium Colored Trim Laptop Backpack is built with water resistant ballistic nylon. There are two main compartments - one padded compartment that holds a 19 in. laptop, the other has enough room to store your books, binders, files and folders and also contains pen loops and cardholders. This backpack also has a Spine Saver shoulder pad shock absorber, a back airflow system, and a back strap that enables the backpack to slip over the handle of your wheeled luggage. Mojo Licensing 20x15x2 Black Laptop Bag | NHDUL708