From nmediapc
Laptop Bag for Women PU Waterproof Computer Laptop Case Shoulder Messenger 156 inch Macbook Pro Air Blue
Advertisement
Best Quality Guranteed. Cute - fashion leisure laptops bag is perfect for carrying 15.6 Inch Computer, bag size -15.7*11.8*1.18 Inch,(40*30*3cm). Material-PU leather - durable canvas material offers a lightweight design and superior protection. protects laptop/netbook from dust, shocks, bumps, scrapes and scratches & spills. Padded shoulder strap - laptop tote messenger briefcase and can be adjusted at the most suitable length. padded handle and strap are also helpful to ease your fatigue. Storage - laptops case accessory storage pockets for portable mouse, iPod, cell phone and pens, earphone, data cable, charger, mobile power, mouse, wallet, A4 paper, document magazine. Compatibility-Fits up to most 15-15.6 inches laptop such as 15' /Macbook Pro /15' Macbook Air/ Surface Pro 4/Pro 3 / Surface Book/ Lenovo/ Dell /Samsung/ Toshiba/ HP /ASUS / Notebook/ultrabook /and Chromebook /and Most 15' laptop.