Laptop Bag 17 17.3 Inch Briefcase Messenger Shoulder Bag Waterproof Computer Handbag Waterproof Carry Case

Best Quality Guranteed. Soft neoprene durable material to protect your laptop from scratching, shock or dust; Flexible, waterproof and breathable; Never Fade High quality printing on both side; Sleeve with padded handle & removable and adjustable shoulder strap for easy carrying External pocket for adapter, mouse and other computer accessories; Double zipper design for the main compartment, more convenient to use Slim design allows you to carry the case by itself or in a bag; This sleeve also can be use as a mouse pad Dimension: approx 17.2'L * 12.5'W; Compatible with: all 16'/17'/17.3'/17.4' Laptop Notebook