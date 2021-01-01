Laptop Bag 156 15 14 Inch Briefcase Expandable Computer Shoulder Messenger Bag Waterproof Carrying Case Handbag with Tablet Sleeve Organizer for.

Best Quality Guranteed. Padded Laptop Compartment: Business briefcase features a well cushion inner laptop sleeve with velcro strap to separate and secure your computer/tablet. Laptop compartment size:15.7 x 10.4 x 1.57 inch. Bag is perfect to carry laptops notebook up to 15.6 inch include 2019 New MacBook Pro 16, MacBook Pro (Retina) 15, and other 14-15.6 inch Dell XPS / HP / Lenovo / Acer / Asus / Samsung Chromebook Ultrabook etc. Multiple & Neatly Organizers: The roomy computer bags built independent spaces for your stuffs. Front zipper pocket include 3 pen holders, 3 card slots, 2 open pockets to storing pens, business card, credit cards, passports, cell phone, ipad etc. Back invisible zipper pocket can easily place your files, documents, magazines and books. Main padded laptop compartment fits most 14 15.6 inch laptops. Easy to find what you want. Expandable Capacity(2.4-4.17 inch): One unique features of this15.6