Laptop Backpacks Womens Girls College School Backpack with USB Charger Port and over Luggage Trolley Sleeve Grey

canvas 13' shoulder drop Women laptop backpack: built-in USB charging cable, offer you a more convenient way to charge your phone or pad at any time when you need to free your hands such as walking or driving bike. NOTE: the color will be some difference due to the monitor. Classical school backpack for girls, size:13*17.3*6.3in (33*44*16cm, fits up to 15.6 inch Laptop), good for college and high school, camping backpack for women and men. Teen girls backpack with trolley sleeve, convenient for lug on suitcase when traveling or walking on airport. Sturdy canvas school backpack, suit to student and college women for daily life, school, working, business traveling, outdoor travelling, going shopping, weekend getaways, shopping, hiking or camping etc. Medium size backpack but roomy space for carrying 13-15.6 inch laptop, clothes, books, and other daily essentials. or well as a bookbag for school or college.