From dunham

Laptop Backpack Women Men School College Backpack USB Charging Port amp Headphone Jack Fashion Backpack Fits 156 inch Notebook GreenFunction Update

Not Available
Not Available
Not Available

Description

Best Quality Guranteed. Charging function: With External USB charging port & set-in charging cable, offer a convenient way for you to charge your electronic device when walking. Listening function: With External Headphone Jack & set-in Headphone cable, you can enjoy your favorite music on the go hands-free. Durable Fabric: Made of High quality 600D Nylon Fabric, Lightweight, Scratch-resistant, Anti-tear & Anti Water Splashing. Application: This backpack is perfect to be a daypack. Perfect for back to school, work, weekend get-away, biking, camping, gym, travel, etc. Multiple compartments: Total 6 Compartments to save your belongs well. large capacity for binders, books, folders, pencil case, tablet, laptop, purse etc.

Advertisement
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.bhg.com