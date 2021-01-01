Laptop Backpack for Women Men Stylish College Backpack School Bag Lightweight Bookbag Travel Work Carry On Backpack Casual Daypack Rucksack.

Best Quality Guranteed. Bag Dimension: approx.17'(H) x 12.5'(W) x 5'(D), Lightweight 0.5kg / 1.1lb. Look pretty cute and attractive, not be too bulky but roomy for all your essential needs. A good choice for college rucksack bookbag, daily commute, weekend getaways, short trip, laptop backpack purse, carry-on bag, friends party etc. Large Storage Capacity(25L). Quite spacious on the inside with separate padded laptop pouch: approx.15'(H) x 10'(W) x 2'(D),holds screen sizes up to 15.6 inches. Extra interior space for packing all the stuff needed for a school day or a day trip use-a large pencil case, a binder, textbooks, a folder, external battery charger, sweatshirt, few makeup products & few personal products etc. Two side pouches carry 17oz water bottle; and one separate front pouch can fit wallets, snack bars, phone etc. Super Stylish and Simplistic yet Elegant. It has a very chic fashion friend look with nice pocket