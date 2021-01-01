Laptop Backpack for Women, Fashion Travel Rucksack College School Bookbag

Best Quality Guranteed. Material: High quality and lightweight oxford fabrics. Size: about 17'(H)*12'(L)*5'(W), holds 13 14' up to most 15.6' notebook Laptop Perfect gift for school, travel and outdoor activities (laptop backpack, tablet bag, college student rucksack, weekend equipment, traveling & hiking backpack, casual daypacks) Structure: A total of 7 pockets. 1* main zipper pocket with a interior compartment can accommodate 13/14/15' laptop, 2* side pockets hold water bottle and umbrella, 1* front small zipper pocket holds cell phone, pens and other small stuff, 1* front bigger zipper pocket is fit for iPad mini. Unique design: Multi-pocket design allows you to bid farewell disarray. Padded and adjustable shoulder strap is comfortable and breathable, ease the pressure on the shoulder, have never cover the sweat when you carry it a long time.