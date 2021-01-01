Laptop Backpack, Extra Large 18.4 inch Gaming Laptop Backpacks with USB Charging Port, Big Capacity TSA Friendly RFID Anti Theft Pocket Durable.

durable 18.4inch laptop backpack 18' shoulder drop EXTRA LARGE & GAMING LAPTOP BACKPACK-Exterior size of the extra large business backpack:21.5*16.3*9.9 inch. Capacity:55L.Multi compartments give excellent protection for 2 laptop computers and tablet. Fits most 19,18.4,18,17.3,17,15.6,15 inch laptops. Fit to The Large Size laptop: Dell xps 18 1810/Asus rog g752vl-dh71/Asus G752VT /Asus G752jz/Msi ge72 apache 235/ROG G751JT MSI, for Alienware Acer HP Lenovo Large gaming laptop or more laptops 18.4, 19 inches and up. TSA approved & RFID ANTI-THEFT: At Checkpoint, unfolds the extra large backpack freely 90-180 degree making you quickly through the airport security and keep items tidy, Designed for airplane traveling. The big backpack perfect for indoor/outdoor activities, Served as durable large college school backpack. RFID Pocket with RFID-radio frequency identification help secure personal data encoded on you credit cards, IDs and passports. The anti-theft pocket on the