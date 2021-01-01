Laptop Backpack 156 Inch Wide Open Computer Backpack Water Resistant Travel Business Laptop Backpack College School Backpack Laptop Bag with USB.

Best Quality Guranteed. WIDE-OPEN & BIG CAPATITY: The generous wide-open main compartment with padded sleeve keeps your 15.6' laptop/tablet/ipad safe and protected while the several functional pockets offer enough space for you to hold other items perfectly, such as laptop accessories, A4 files, clothes, camera and books. It is also a great school bag for men, women, girls, boys and college students. ADVANCED MATERIAL: The laptop backpack is made of water resistant and durable polyester fabric with metal zippers, it is quite durable and also lightweight whatever the backpack full of luggage or empty. Reinforced edges and steel frame of the main compartment keep the perfect shape of the bag and durable of usage. External dimensions: 17'x11.8'x7.5'. Weight: 1.82 LBS. USB PORT DESIGN: With a USB charging port extended on the side of the backpack and built-in a charging cable inside. It's convenient to charge your phone or o