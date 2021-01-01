Laptop Backpack 156 Inch Fashion School Computer Backpack WaterRepellent Nylon Casual Daypack with USB Charging Port for.

Best Quality Guranteed. DURABLE & HIGH QUALITY MATERIAL: The laptop backpack is made of good environment-friendly nylon fabric with new function of water-repellent, keeping your backpack neat and stylish in any case. External Dimensions: 16.2x13.9x7.1. Item Weight: 1.45LBS. MULTI-FUNCTIONAL COMPARTMENT: Roomy compartments and pockets provide separated space for computer, iPad, power bank, A4 files, wallet, clothes and more your items. Zippered front pockets can hold some small but commonly used items. Two side pockets can hold your umbrella, tissue, etc. EXTERNAL USB DESIGN: Built-in USB PORT is convenient to charge your cell phone in a convenient and safe way (POWER BANK IS NOT INCLUDED). Durable & Comfortable: High-quality hardware and zippers assure wonderful visual and usage effect. Vintage leather handles match well with classic design. Light-weight on many occasions: perfect for school, travel, business,