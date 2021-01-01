Laptop Backpack 141 Inch Stylish School Computer Backpack Doctor Bag with USB Port Water Repellent College Casual Daypack Travel Business Work.

Best Quality Guranteed. QUALITY MATERIAL: PU leather/ Nylon, Water Repellent; Dimensions: 16.5'x 10.45'x 6.65'; Weight: 1.57 LBS. USB PORT DESIGN: Built-in USB PORT is convenient to charge your cell phone by the connected power bank. (POWER BANK IS NOT INCLUDED) MULTI-COMPARTMENT: Roomy space for your laptop and tablet. One open pocket and mesh pocket provide perfect storage for your small items, such as credit cards and keys. Zippered compartment and side pockets all in simple and practical design, black leather pullers are the best choice of fashion. Whats more, the bag is lightweight and it is easy to carry. DURABLE & COMFORTABLEReinforced edges and steel frame of the main compartment keep the perfect shape of the bag and durable of usage. Unique leather handles match well with shoulder straps. A well-knit luggage strap is quite convenient for you to fix the backpack on the trolley of your luggage, making yo