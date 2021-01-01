Laptop and Computer Privacy Screen Protector and Cover 140 Inches Measure Diagonally AntiGlare

Best Quality Guranteed. Anti-Glare: Reduces surface reflections and lighting with a small 5.8% reflection rate giving you the best possible screen experience Easy Installation: 2 easy installation options and instructions provided. Less than 5 minute set up! Security: Whether you are on a plane, in class, in the office, or at home, start protecting your personal information today! Anti-peep: The Screen Protector protects your privacy by blocking your screen from prying eyes while you enjoy the same clear quality you are used to. Those on the sides see a black screen, but forward facing see a normal screen. Sleek Finish: Lightweight and durable, the Screen Protector is a tasteful addition to any laptop or monitor and is easily removable without leaving sticky residue.