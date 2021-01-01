From bead landing
Lapis Rectangular Beads by Bead Landing™ | Michaels®
Advertisement
Purchase the Lapis Rectangular Beads by Bead Landing™ at Michaels. Ideal for all of your jewelry making projects, these semi-precious beads and unique spacer beads are perfect for making a statement piece. Ideal for all of your jewelry making projects, these semi-precious beads and unique spacer beads are perfect for making a statement piece. Design an eye catching necklace with these beads. Details: Blue 5.5" x 4.5" (13.97cm x 11.43cm) package size 30mm-45mm lapis bead size 15 pieces Lapis and zinc alloy spacer | Lapis Rectangular Beads by Bead Landing™ | Michaels®