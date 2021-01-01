Lapinski Graphical Retro Floral Trails Vintage 33' L x 21" W Floral and Botanical Wallpaper Roll

Curtain up for expressive wallpaper. The patterns of this multifaceted collection range from graphical retro motifs to floral trails and classic contemporary ornamentation with genuine vintage and lines, this collection guarantees a picture-perfect performance. Soft shades of beige, brown, taupe, gray and anthracite meet bold color highlights in trendy fuchsia and blue. Striking matt-gloss with satin and textured looks on a high-quality paper base provide the glitz and glamour that will set a scene on your walls. Stylish plain colors in matt and glossy looks create the perfect background for the expressive patterns. Identical embossing processes allow for individual combinations. This collection means unique room décor that sets the stage for a picture-perfect performance by your walls. Color: Beige