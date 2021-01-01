Enjoy the comfort and versatility of the Mind Reader Portable Adjustable Cushioned Storage Desk Table for your Lap. For those who are constantly on the go and are always in need of a space to work on, this is perfect for you. This lightweight lap desk can travel with you to school, the airport, or even around the house. Simply find a place to sit and get to work! Designed for the ultimate in comfort, The Mind Reader Lapdesk offers a padded cushioned bottom to provide long lasting comfort for your legs while you sit. The durable padded mesh construction is easy to clean and won't leave lint or dirt on your pants or work surface. Easy to use while in bed also. Perfect for those who need to work for an extended period of time, the padded cushioned bottom will allow you to work comfortably anywhere you choose. The lightweight constructions makes this portable laptop table perfect for trips by plain, train, bus or car. Store your book, supplies, music accessories and more. Built for versatility, adults and children of all ages can benefit from this giftable item. Children can give this comfy laptop table to their friends or to a grandparent to help them enjoy meals in the living room or bedroom. Students should all have one of these portable storage lapdesks to take to college, the library, to use in their classrooms. Teachers would love to receive this item as a gift to just say thank you. If you travel for business often, take the portable adjustable lapdesk with you on the plane, to use in the hotel room or while at conferences. Perfect for personal computers or Mac laptops. Eating a meal in front of the TV just got easier with the cushioned laptop table. The bolster cushions provide stability and long lasting comfort while you enjoy your movie night at home. Mind Reader Red Lap Desk | ZLAP-RED