Laos TV Stand for TVs up to 78" Dark Brown/Black - Chique

The modern design of the Laos TV Stand is the perfect addition to any living. This tv stand offers plenty of enclosed storage with a large storage cabinet and two drawers which you keep your space looking neat and organized. The doors and drawer have a magnetic push closing systems, it is a perfect touch for all your entertainment need. With the ability to hold up to a 78-inch TV, this media console is a perfect addition to any room. Its two tone finish with black and wood grain dark brown drawers, this will be the center piece of any room it is in. Allow Laos to come into your media room and take over the conversation.