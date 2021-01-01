Lanwell TV Stand for TVs up to 65"

Just press play. Relax a la farmhouse with this low profile media console. Place your flat screen TV on the spacious top, while video-game consoles and receivers slide into the two media shelves below. Cabinet doors offer concealed storage for movies and games, and two open shelves hold speakers, framed photos, or decorative baskets. Add this two-tone TV stand to your game room and host a family tournament or station in your dining room for entertainment organization that lets you spend less time finding fine china and more time having fun.