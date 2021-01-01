Lannah Reclining Chaise Lounge with Cushion

Maintain clean lines with the Lannah outdoor patio sun lounger. Strong and durable, relax in the Lannah outdoor chaise lounge as you choose from four available recline positions while relaxing on machine washable all-weather cushions, or sunbathe while lying flush. Made with an anodized brushed aluminum frame and tone-on-tone, this is a breeze to assemble, comes with clear wheels for easy mobility on the top end, and non-marking black plastic foot caps under the bottom two support legs. Chic and minimalist, this is a piece built to last with the comfort and versatility you’ve been looking for in an outdoor lounger. Cushion Color: Gray