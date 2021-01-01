From house of hampton
Lankford Romantic Cottage Fresh Matt 33' L x 21" W Floral and Botanical Wallpaper Roll
Advertisement
Classic modern pattern and a romantic, playful cottage style, this Lankford Romantic Cottage Fresh Matte 33' L x 21" W Floral and Botanical Wallpaper Roll stand for blossoms dancing on walls and modern medallions with classic motifs. With a Mattee-gloss structure, an elegant and yet domestic cozy atmosphere is emitted. Fresh pastel tones and Matte, soft colors magically transform rooms into charming and romantic places. Large and small trails of flowers span the walls and decorate them in shell white and elegant black, as well as dark brown shades. Icing swirls give glitter effects a stylishly elegant touch. Color: Gray/Cream