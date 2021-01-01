Aston Langham XL 64-68 in. x 38 in. x 80 in. Sliding Frameless Shower Enclosure, Ultra-Bright Frosted Glass in Bronze

The Aston Langham Frameless Sliding Shower Enclosure is a beautiful, adaptable solution for your bathroom's corner alcove. Available in a vast array of dimensions sure to fit your own room's layout, the trendy Langham Enclosure is constructed of thick, tempered, resilient 3/8 in. (10 mm) ANSI Z97.1 tempered premium ultra-bright frosted glass. The Langham collection is available in a spectrum of beautiful hardware finishes, ready to perfectly pair with your bathroom's dream interior design. The Langham Frameless Sliding Shower Enclosure also offers a double-sided vertical shower handle for effortless entry and exit, a reversible configuration for either left- or right-hand installation and up to 1 in. of out of plumb adjustability for a water-tight fit. Sophistication and high-end styling in the shower have never been more easily attainable.