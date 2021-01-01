Langham 30Cm Wide Tufted Velvet Slipcovered Armchair

Allow yourself to be embraced by the sheer cushioned comfort of the Langham, each individually artisan made to bring an abundance of beauty to your abode. Boasting tastefully tapered legs and entirely upholstered in sumptuously soft velvet, it can be suited to any space. Offering a comfortable experience thanks to the padded backrest that forms a whole with the arms, the Langham is available in a light grey and ochre shade so that you can suit it perfectly to your place. (Legs require installation). Fabric: Ochre Velvet