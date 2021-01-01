From sinkology
SINKOLOGY Lange All-in-One Farmhouse Apron Copper Sink 32 in. Single Bowl Kitchen Sink with Pfister Faucet and Drain in Bronze, Hammered Antique Copper
SINKOLOGY and Pfister make purchasing and designing your new kitchen easy and affordable with All-in-One Design Kits. The new Lange All-in-One combo make purchasing a high quality copper farmhouse sink even more affordable without sacrificing quality. This kitchen sink kit includes everything you need to make a huge impact in your Kitchen design. This combo includes: Lange copper farmhouse sink, Pfister rustic bronze pull-down faucet, bronze strainer drain for use without a garbage disposal, heavy-duty bottom grid and a deluxe copper care kit. The Lange apron copper sink includes sound dampening pads to reduce noise from garbage disposals and extra-large bowl to make kitchen prep and clean up easy. As with all SINKOLOGY sinks, every product in this combo is protected by a Lifetime Warranty. Color: Hammered Antique Copper.