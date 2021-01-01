Erin Gates by Momeni Langdon Windsor Grey Hand Woven Wool Area Rug 8'6" X 11'6" (LANGDLGD-2GRY86B6)

COMFORTABLY CALM: Decorated using the Hygge way, a Danish dogma revolving around life’s simple pleasures, like these perfectly textured rugs. COZY VIBE: A pastel color palette and plush fibers make this rug a perfect floorcovering for rooms seeking a soft sensibility. HAND WOVEN: Using natural wool fibers, these cozy, textural rugs get their charm with the help of a hand woven construction. LOW PILE PROFILE: Low profile pile height at . 25 inches, ideal for durability and longevity. FLAT-WEAVE CONSTRUCTION: These cozy, textural area rugs get their charm with the help of hand-woven, flat weave construction. Flat weave rugs are tightly woven directly onto a loom by hand. The result is a strong, textural, low profile weave. They have no backing or pile, which makes them reversible, extending their life with a simple flip.