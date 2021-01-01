Lanfrank Walking Corgi Statue

Clay sculpturing is manual molded. Seiko and realistic carving by professional master sculptor. Each mold takes average 10 days of hard work by master sculptor. All their sculptors are either hardcore pet lovers or had spent months studying every appearance detail and movement of different breed before taking on the carving task. Silicone mold is created. The silicone mold perfectly captures all the detailed and fine lines of the carved clay sculpture to achieve high level of product quality and fineness. Each silicone mold could only be used to create 50 products to preserve the level of fineness. Polishing: Each piece undergoes five more delicate polishing steps and coated with white base paint. Finally, in order to make the piece as realistic as possible with naturally transitioning color output, each piece will undergo at least 6 layers of painting hand painted by artists. The piece is then finished with a layer of color protective film paint. Finish: Yellow/White