Laneway 31.75" H x 23.5" W x 10.25" D Shelving Unit

Add a touch of elegance with this Plutus Brands Wood Metal Plant Stand in Gold Metal Item Dimensions: 23.5 inch L x 10.25 inch W x 31.75 inch H - Weight: 0 lbs Material: Metal - Color: Gold Country of Origin: CHINA Product Type: Shelving Unit Wall Mounted: No Finish: Gold/Black Frame Material: Wire/Metal Shelves Included: Yes Number Of Shelves: 3 Mount Type: Freestanding Overall Height - Top to Bottom: 31.75 Overall Width - Side to Side: 23.5 Overall Depth - Front to Back: 10.25 Overall Product Weight: 1 Weight Capacity: 50