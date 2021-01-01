Lanesboro Kids Desk / Activity Chair

3D Decompression engineering chair: Three-dimensional tailoring, comfortable and high elasticity. Ergonomic bump cushion to reduce high pressure. The 3d memory elastic sponge is moderately soft and hard, which can relieve leg pressure when sitting upright. Engineering adjustment, comfortably supports children's back, multi-dimensional adjustment, from 3 to 18 years old. The pressure relief armrest design helps children learn healthily. It is suitable for most desks and can be adapted to various desks to easily switch between different learning scenarios. Adjustable pedal design: Thick footplate, engineering lifting design so that the feet are not suspended, effectively relieve the leg pressure caused by long-term sitting. Six-wheel structure chassis: one more wheel and one more stable body nylon, which can maintain stability every moment. The steel structure bracket is stable and durable, smooth, and clean as new. Gravity self-locking anti-skid wheels, thickened supporting chassis for comprehensive protection, and careful companionship. Color: Pink