Lanesboro Dean Russo's Window Doberman Dog 17 Room Darkening Outdoor Curtain Panels

Purchasing window curtains just got easier and better! Create a designer look to any of your living spaces with this decorative and unique "Lined window curtain". Perfect for the living room, dining room, or bedroom, these artistic curtains are an easy and inexpensive way to add color and style when decorating your home. This is a thin woven poly material with a poly backing that blocks outside light and creates a privacy barrier. One image is printed across two panels, so half the image is on the left panel and half the image is on the right panel. A set of 2 panels completes one image. Each package includes two easy-to-hang curtain panels with a 3" diameter pole pocket. Images with a darker background block are lighter than lighter-colored images. Size per Panel: 20" W x 52" L