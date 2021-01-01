From room essentials

Landscape Printed Plush Throw Blanket - Room Essentials

Not Available
Not Available
Not Available

Description

Bring style, comfort and warmth to your sleeping area or living space with this Landscape Printed Plush Throw Blanket from Room Essentials™. Crafted from a lightweight fabric with a flannel construction, this plush throw blanket keeps you wonderfully warm and wrapped up in cozy comfort when the temperature starts to dip. Showcasing a landscape print on a white backdrop for a lively look, this plush throw blanket is the perfect piece when sitting down to enjoy a good read or cozying up to enjoy an afternoon nap.

Advertisement
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.bhg.com