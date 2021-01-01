Landscape Printed Plush Throw Blanket - Room Essentials

Bring style, comfort and warmth to your sleeping area or living space with this Landscape Printed Plush Throw Blanket from Room Essentials™. Crafted from a lightweight fabric with a flannel construction, this plush throw blanket keeps you wonderfully warm and wrapped up in cozy comfort when the temperature starts to dip. Showcasing a landscape print on a white backdrop for a lively look, this plush throw blanket is the perfect piece when sitting down to enjoy a good read or cozying up to enjoy an afternoon nap.