From trademark fine art
'Landscape Next to Heaven' Print on Wrapped Canvas
Advertisement
This ready to hang, gallery-wrapped art piece features a painted landscape of trees by a pond. Giclee is an advanced printmaking process for creating high-quality fine art reproductions. Gallery wrap is a method of stretching an artist's canvas so that the canvas wraps around the sides and is secured a hidden, wooden frame. This method of stretching and preparing a canvas allows for a frameless presentation of the finished painting. Size: 12" H x 19" W x 2" D