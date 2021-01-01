Landscape Lighting Concrete Pour Kit for 3 Inch Inground Lights by WAC Lighting (5030-PIP-PVC)

The WAC Lighting Landscape Lighting Concrete Pour Kit for 3 Inch Inground Lights is a PVC constructed concrete pour kit for 1 12V Indicator Light, 2 12V Indicator Light or LED 3 12V In-Ground Well Light from WAC Landscape Lighting. Light fits perfectly snug into pour kit. Includes a dense foam cap to prevent concrete from entering. In-Ground Light option includes five 0.5 treaded holes for wiring. WAC Lighting designs for the toughest lighting challenges-and solves them with the most advanced materials, production and LED technology. Their lighting products span a wide range of decorative and functional categories, from contemporary pendants to LED undercabinet lighting to outdoor landscape systems. A family-owned American company for 30+ years, WAC Lighting is also committed to sustainability, choosing to follow manufacturing processes with zero landfill impact.