From east urban home
Landscape Herd of Horses Run Across Snow Blanket
Advertisement
Give yourself a gift with this gorgeous super plush, super warm throw blanket. This blanket is a delightful addition to any room in your home. Keep warm on those chilly nights with this comfy, cozy and beautifully designed oversized traditional blanket. Perfect for a quick nap or to snuggle up to watch your favorite TV show or read a book, this cozy throw will be the perfect addition to any home. Size: 59" W x 71" L