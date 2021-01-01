From kirkland's
Landscape Abstract Canvas Art Print
Advertisement
Stormy clouds form under a lush green field in our Landscape Abstract Canvas Art Print! This print will bring a piece of the countryside to your home. Art measures 24L x 1.5W x 24H in. Distinctively printed on stretched canvas Wrapped edges complete the look Features an abstract landscape subject Hues of green, gray, white, and blue Weight: 3.48 lbs. Comes ready for wall mount; no additional hanging hardware required Care: Dust with a soft, dry cloth. Contact your local Kirkland’s store for availability. Quantities and selection may vary by location.