Landon Light Green Plastic Indoor Outdoor Dining Armchair (4-Pack)

The Landon armchair will add instant contemporary charm to the poolside, patio dining space, deck, balcony or indoor seating with this striking style. Engineered to last the vibrantly-hued chair features a 100% virgin fiberglass reinforced polypropylene construction for robust strength and a long life cycle. Not only is it ergonomically comfortable, it is also economical and esthetically pleasing. Place it in the garden, backyard, on the patio, deck, porch or indoors in the sunroom or anywhere you want, this chair will last for many seasons to come.