Hampton Bay Landon 3-Light Polished Nickel Vanity Light with Dual Bar and Frosted Glass Shades
Distinct, cost-effective sophistication. Frosted, curved glass offsets a polished nickel finish to enhance the minimalist design of this 3-Light, Dual Bar Vanity Light. The seamless style features clean lines for a natural, yet decorative look, delivering soft ambient light to your home. This Dual Bar Vanity Light is the perfect fixture to reward a guest bath or perhaps transform a home bar area. Updating light fixtures in your home or business is the most effective way to accomplish a striking, yet simple, DIY remodel.